'Hands tied, shot in ear and limbs': Bodies of men tortured, killed by Russian forces found in Bucha grave

According to police, on 29 April, a pit containing the bodies of three men who had been beaten up by Russian soldiers and then brutally killed was found in Bucha District.

"The victims were tortured, bullet wounds were found in their limbs. Finally, each of the men was shot in the ear. This is another mass burial carried out by the occupiers in Bucha District," Ukraine's Pravda News quoted Kyiv Police Chief Andrii Niebytov Niebytov as saying.

According to police, the burial site was in the woods near the village of Myrotske, the victims' hands were tied, they had been blindfolded and some men had gags in their mouths.

Horrific images of dozens of bodies in civilian clothes lying in the streets, some with their hands tied behind their backs, in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv had emerged online earlier this month.

According to a Ukraine media reports, Ukrainian authorities filed criminal charges Thursday (April 28) against Russian soldiers allegedly involved in mass killings in Bucha.

Reportedly, Ukrainian prosecutors, Thursday said that they were investigating 10 Russian soldiers on suspicion of war crimes in Bucha where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes were found after Russian troops retreated.

Meanwhile, Russia's foreign minister said today that Moscow has evacuated over 1 million people from Ukraine since the war began, AP reported.

The comments by Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua come as Ukraine has accused Moscow of forcefully sending Ukrainians out of the country. Lavrov said that figure included more than 300 Chinese civilians.

ALSO READ US to continue engaging with India over Ukraine, says White House ahead of Quad Summit

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 06:18 PM IST