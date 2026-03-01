Hamas Mourns Khamenei, Terms His Killing ‘Heinous’ And Blames US-Israel

The Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a steadfast supporter of the Palestinian cause and resistance movements.

In a statement, Hamas said Khamenei had extended political, diplomatic and military backing to the Palestinian people over the years. The group held the United States and Israel responsible for what it called a “blatant aggression” and a “heinous crime” against Iran’s sovereignty, warning of serious consequences for regional stability.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, referred to Khamenei as a principal backer of the so-called “Resistance Axis.” It said that the Islamic Republic’s long-term assistance to Palestinian fighters was provided under his direct supervision and decision-making authority.

The Brigades claimed that this sustained support significantly strengthened the resistance’s capabilities and tactics, contributing to what it described as notable outcomes, including the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemned Khamenei’s killing as a “war crime” and characterised it as a treacherous and deliberate assault.