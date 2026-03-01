 Hamas Mourns Khamenei, Terms His Killing ‘Heinous’ And Blames US-Israel
Hamas Mourns Khamenei, Terms His Killing 'Heinous' And Blames US-Israel

Hamas has mourned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, calling him a key supporter of the Palestinian resistance and blaming the US and Israel for a “heinous” attack. Its armed wing credited his backing for strengthening their capabilities. Islamic Jihad also condemned the killing as a war crime.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
article-image

The Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a steadfast supporter of the Palestinian cause and resistance movements.

In a statement, Hamas said Khamenei had extended political, diplomatic and military backing to the Palestinian people over the years. The group held the United States and Israel responsible for what it called a “blatant aggression” and a “heinous crime” against Iran’s sovereignty, warning of serious consequences for regional stability.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, referred to Khamenei as a principal backer of the so-called “Resistance Axis.” It said that the Islamic Republic’s long-term assistance to Palestinian fighters was provided under his direct supervision and decision-making authority.

Meanwhile, the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemned Khamenei’s killing as a “war crime” and characterised it as a treacherous and deliberate assault.

