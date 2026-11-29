A man was seen climbing the window frame at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur airport and then walking along it, before the police took him away.

The 50-year-old Nepali man, who was wearing just shorts, was seen climbing the frame in videos that went viral. He made noises and appeared to beat a long strip of metal against the window frame near international departure gate G6. Soon, airport security arrived, calmed him down and took him to the police station.

Per local reports, he was to fly to Nepal that day. He had been suffering from mental health issues since several months, but had turned down treatment.

The man was admitted to the psychiatric ward at Kajang Hospital. The Nepalese Embassy was informed about the incident.

The Kuala Lumpur airport said in a statement that it was deeply saddened by the incident. It issues helpline numbers for those undergoing any crisis.

Malaysia Airports is deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 this morning, involving a foreign traveller. We are extending our full cooperation to PDRM on the case. Out of respect for the privacy of the persons involved and their family, we will not be issuing further information, and urge the public to refrain from speculation.Our thoughts are with the families and those affected by this incident. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please know that support is available:• In Malaysia: Contact Befrienders KL at 03-7627 2929 (24 hours) or call the Talian HEAL helpline at 15555• International: Reach out to your local emergency services or crisis helplineOur airport staff is always on hand to support you if you require assistance at the airport. — KL International Airport (@KLIA_my) November 29, 2026

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