Hafiz Saeed not produced before court due to lawyers' strike

Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who has been indicted along with three close aides in terror financing case, could not be produced before an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday because of lawyers' strike, an official said.

Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta adjourned the hearing of the terror financing case against Saeed and others till Friday.

The court on Wednesday indicted Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief and his aides Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Muhammad, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal in terror financing case and directed the prosecution to produce witnesses.

"Neither Saeed and other three suspects nor any witnesses were produced before the court on Thursday because of the lawyers' strike," a court official told PTI.