Hackers Deface Zee Media Website For Mocking Flood Situation In Bangladesh

A group of Bangladeshi hackers, known as "SYSTEMADMINBD," has hacked and defaced the official website of Zee Media Corporation Limited on Wednesday. The hackers accused the zee media of making fun of the flood like situation in Bangladesh.

Zee Media Corporation Limited is one of the largest neww networks in India with over 2 dozens news channels in 7 different Indian languages.

According to Hackread.com, the targeted website (zeemedia.in) was defaced on Wednesday, August 21. The homepage displayed a screenshot of a ZEE TV Bangla news article with a translated headline that read: "India released the water! Bangladesh is now submerged."

The article also included seemingly mocking statements, such as "Due to the flood, the authorities have opened the dam of the Dambur hydroelectric project. As a result, Bangladesh is about to float."

The hackers left a message on the website saying, "Webserver seized by Systemadminbd – The Zee Media site was hacked because they made fun of the situation in Bangladesh. If they continue with their dirty behavior, we will take over and destroy the news channel."

As of the time of filing this report, the website was still down.

About Hackers

SYSTEMADMINBD is a hacktivist group that has been active since April 2023. The group engages in cyber activities such as website defacement, data breaches, and hacktivism. Their past targets include government websites in Bangladesh and India, as well as business organizations in Israel and Europe.