Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Claims FBI Issued 'Duty To Warn' Notice Over Threat To Life Ahead Of Canada Visit

SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | YouTube | CBC News

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued him a “duty to warn” notice on October 15 alerting him to an imminent threat to his life. The warning reportedly comes ahead of his planned travel from the United States to Canada for the Khalistan Referendum scheduled for October 18 in Edmonton, Alberta.

According to The Times of India and CBS News, Pannun said FBI agents visited his home in New York City and informed him of the threat. He said the agents were investigating leads linked to his potential travel to Canada but did not provide further details about the alleged threat or those behind it.

The FBI had not publicly confirmed the warning at the time of the reports.

Pannun Says Threat Will Not Stop Edmonton Referendum

Terrorist Pannun described the warning as a fresh and imminent threat to his life, but said SFJ would proceed with the Edmonton referendum as planned.

“I may not live to see Khalistan, but I am determined that the next generation of Sikhs will live in a free Punjab. On October 18, Edmonton will write another chapter in the struggle for Punjab’s liberation from Indian occupation,” he said, according to The Times of India.

In comments to CBS News, Pannun also questioned whether threats of assassination could stop the campaign for Sikh self-determination, asserting that they could not.

The October 18 event is a non-binding referendum organised by SFJ among members of the Sikh diaspora. It seeks views on whether Punjab should become an independent state called Khalistan; it is not an official government vote and has no legal power to alter Punjab’s status.

Earlier Warnings Issued To Pannun And Other SFJ Organisers

The latest reported warning follows previous alerts to Pannun over alleged threats to his life. In August 2026, Pannun claimed that both the FBI and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had warned him about a separate credible threat. The Times of India reported that he had also received earlier security warnings from Canadian authorities.

Other SFJ organisers, including Inderjeet Singh Gosal and Avtar Singh Pannu, have reportedly received warnings ahead of referendum-related events.

However, the agencies have not publicly disclosed details of the latest alleged threat, including who may be responsible. SFJ has described the warnings as part of a wider pattern of threats against Khalistan activists, but the allegations surrounding the latest notice remain unverified independently.

Pannun Was Target Of Foiled 2023 Assassination Plot

Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen, was the target of a foiled assassination plot in New York in 2023. US prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta and former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav in connection with the alleged plot. Gupta pleaded guilty to federal charges in February 2026.

Read Also Gurpatwant Pannun Assassination Plot: US Court Delays Nikhil Gupta Sentencing To November 20

The case unfolded amid wider tensions between India and Canada following the 2023 killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Canadian officials alleged links between the killing and Indian government agents, while India has denied involvement in Nijjar’s killing and the alleged plot against Pannun.

India has designated Pannun a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and views SFJ’s activities as separatist and a threat to national security.

The latest warning comes as SFJ prepares for the Edmonton event. While Pannun says the alleged threat will not deter him, the details of the warning and its origin have not been publicly established.