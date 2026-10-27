Gunmen Storm Women's College In Pakistan's Balochistan, Injure 3 Students | File Pic (Representational Image)

Karachi: Three female students were injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a women's college in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, a police official said.

Where Did The Firing Took Place?

The incident took place in Noshki district, where two armed men allegedly forced their way into the college and opened fire, prompting students to take shelter, a senior police official said, who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The gunmen faced resistance from private security guards and policemen on duty and fled away,” the official said.

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Students Shifted To Hospital

The three injured students were shifted to a hospital in Noshki for treatment. The condition of one of them is said to be critical.

Security forces reached the college following the shooting, cordoned off the area and launched a search for the assailants.

The police official said the investigation is going on to determine whether the attack was linked to a personal enmity or was an act of terrorism.

Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan has witnessed terrorist attacks for years, carried out by banned insurgent groups.

However, according to the police, this was the first time a women's college had been targeted in such an incident.

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