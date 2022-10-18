Guinness World Record officially names Monday 'worst day of the week’, know the reason

Guinness World Record officially names Monday 'worst day of the week’ | Representational Image- FPJ

People keep making Guinness World Records by doing something that has never been done before or breaking previous records in any field. You will be surprised to know that a day has made a record. Yes, you heard it right! It's none other than 'Motivating Monday' or 'Motivational Monday' or the day that brings blues for most of us after Sunday. Monday, a beginning day of the week is considered a day to kick start the week with enthusiasm. On the other hand, not many people are happy with arrival of this day as the day starts after a relaxing weekend and people feel lethargic or lazy to work immediately after it.

Guinness World Records has announced Monday as the 'worst day of the week' as many people find it boring to work on Monday after weekends.

On Monday, the Guinness World Records tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week." Twitterati commented on their tweet and agreed with their announcement.

See their tweet below:

we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

Netizens could easily connect to this announcement by Guinness and comments starting pouring within a few minutes after their tweet. Some Twitter users felt that it took long enough for Guinness to announce or designate the day as the worst day of the week and a user also commented that Monday deserved this designation.

Read their comments below:

Hahaha! But hai to ye sach 😂😂😂 — Dr. Flying SPACian 🦅 (@HolaTFS) October 18, 2022

I AGREE pic.twitter.com/pWGaRiM249 — Zamar_T(military wife era till 2025) (@zamar_T) October 17, 2022

They made it official 😏 — Yolo💜🏁 part of the 90% (@Yolanda30275141) October 17, 2022

Finally😂💔😂 — Valentine Buchi (@ScarValentinee) October 17, 2022

How will Mr. Monday receive the award? — X♠️ (@DaveryXX) October 17, 2022

took you long enough — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) October 17, 2022

Wondering what took them so long? pic.twitter.com/UKQMiYyoQT — Koko🎍 (@Starz_Koko) October 17, 2022

I stand for this. Monday deserves it — Shreya Elizabeth (@Shreya_Elle) October 17, 2022

Best news EVER ! — Lanrey_Btc 🏟⬆️🥇 (@Drealstp1) October 17, 2022

A social media users felt that this was the best news and a user wondered how Monday will receive the award.