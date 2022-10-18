Guinness World Record officially names Monday 'worst day of the week’, know the reason

People keep making Guinness World Records by doing something that has never been done before or breaking previous records in any field. You will be surprised to know that a day has made a record. Yes, you heard it right! It's none other than 'Motivating Monday' or 'Motivational Monday' or the day that brings blues for most of us after Sunday. Monday, a beginning day of the week is considered a day to kick start the week with enthusiasm. On the other hand, not many people are happy with arrival of this day as the day starts after a relaxing weekend and people feel lethargic or lazy to work immediately after it.
Guinness World Records has announced Monday as the 'worst day of the week' as many people find it boring to work on Monday after weekends.
On Monday, the Guinness World Records tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week." Twitterati commented on their tweet and agreed with their announcement.
See their tweet below:
Netizens could easily connect to this announcement by Guinness and comments starting pouring within a few minutes after their tweet. Some Twitter users felt that it took long enough for Guinness to announce or designate the day as the worst day of the week and a user also commented that Monday deserved this designation.
Read their comments below:
A social media users felt that this was the best news and a user wondered how Monday will receive the award.
