Grocery store throws away food worth $35,000 after woman intentionally coughs on it

She allegedly entered a grocery chain Gerrity's supermarket in Hanover Township and coughed on bakery items, meat and other food items.

However, the staff immediately removed her from the store and informed the Hanover Township police and took her into custody, reported CNN.

The police said that the woman had intentionally coughed on the food and they are also going to file criminal charges against her after she is treated for her mental health.

The store owner said that the police officials don't think that she has CoVid19 but will however get it tested.

Further, the store disposed off food items worth $35,000- that the woman had coughed on and also disinfected the area.

Fasula said that they considered the woman's act to be a prank but asked a local health inspector to disinfect the area.

Fasula said that they feel bad about the loss of food and its a shame that the food is being wasted when so many people are worried about food security.