Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Navy Seizes Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Aid Ship 'Madleen'

Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Navy Seizes Gaza-Bound Aid Ship 'Madleen' | (Photo Courtesy: X/@IsraelMFA)

Jerusalem: Sweden Climate activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday, June 10, a day after Israeli naval forces intercepted a humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza.

Thunberg was among 12 passengers aboard the vessel Madleen, which was seized roughly 200 kilometres off the coast of Gaza, sparking global condemnation over Israel's blockade and handling of international activists.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Israel’s Foreign Ministry shared an image of Thunberg aboard a flight, stating that she was en route to France before returning to Sweden. The ministry dismissed the mission as a “public relations stunt,” calling the vessel “the selfie yacht of the celebrities.”

Have a look:

Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France). pic.twitter.com/kWrI9KVoqX — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 10, 2025

The Madleen, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s effort to deliver aid to Gaza, was intercepted on Monday by Israeli naval forces. Video released by the coalition showed activists with hands raised as Israeli troops boarded the ship. According to the group, the vessel was carrying humanitarian supplies intended for civilians in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis.

Thunberg, along with two other activists and a journalist, agreed to deportation, according to Adalah, a legal rights group representing them. They were not injured during the operation. Other activists reportedly refused to leave and are now being held in detention, pending further legal proceedings.

Turkey condemned the Israeli operation as a “heinous attack,” while Iran described it as “a form of piracy” in international waters.

All the passengers of the ‘selfie yacht’ are safe and unharmed. They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over. pic.twitter.com/tLZZYcspJO — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025

Israel Defends Blockade, Cites Security Concerns

Israel defended the naval blockade, citing security concerns and the need to prevent arms smuggling to Palestinian militants. Foreign Minister Israel Katz reiterated that the blockade has been in place long before the current Israel-Hamas war and is necessary to prevent weapons from entering Gaza.

This latest incident echoes past flotilla confrontations, most notably the deadly 2010 raid on the Turkish vessel Mavi Marmara, in which ten civilians were killed. In May, another aid ship, Conscience, was reportedly damaged in international waters, with activists alleging it was targeted by an Israeli drone.

The fallout from the Madleen seizure has intensified debate around humanitarian access to Gaza and the treatment of international peace activists.