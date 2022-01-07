e-Paper Get App

World

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Google Maps helps cops arrest Italian mafia leader after 20 years

FPJ Web Desk
An investigator told Reuters on Wednesday that the Italian police took help of the Google Maps to track and arrest a top mafia fugitive, the man had been on the run for about 20 long years.

Gioacchino Gammino, 61, was apprehended in Galapagar, Spain, after a two-year search. He was living under a fake identity. The village is close to Madrid, Spain's capital, according to Reuters. Gammino happens to be a member of a Sicilian mafia group dubbed Stidda, had escaped Rome's Rebibbia jail in 2002 and in 2003 had been sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder committed several years earlier.

A Google Maps street view photo of a man similar to Gammino in front of a fruit stand was the major push towards a thorough inquiry. "The photogram helped us to confirm the investigation we were developing in traditional ways," Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the Italian anti-mafia police unit (DIA), was quoted by the news agency.

The Italian anti-mafia police unit is looking forward to bring Gammino back to Italy by the end of February, currently he is under custody in Spain. A comment from Gammino's side couldn't be obtained in the news report.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
