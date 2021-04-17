‘Godzilla shark’ discovered in New Mexico named Hoffman's Dragon Shark

The 300-million-year-old shark's teeth (nicknamed Godzilla shark) were the first sign that it might be a distinct species. The ancient chompers looked less like the spear-like rows of teeth of related species. They were squatter and shorter, less than an inch long, around 2 centimetres.

"Great for grasping and crushing prey rather than piercing prey," said discoverer John-Paul Hodnett, when he unearthed the first fossils of the shark at a dig east of Albuquerque in 2013. This week, Hodnett and a slew of other researchers published their findings in a bulletin of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science identifying the shark as a separate species.