Global population could peak at 8.5 billion in 2040 before decline by 2100: Report

A recent report published by Club of Rome, a non-profit organisation, stated that the world's population is anticipated to hit 8.5 billion in 2040 before it declines by 2100.

The report--which discussed global policies impacting the world--said that the world population may decline to six billion by the end of the century. It added that if 'extreme poverty is eliminated' and there are 'successful policies for economic development' the population might shrink.

Global population could peak at 8.6 billion in 2050

According to the researchers, the global population could peak at 8.6 billion in 2050 before dropping back to seven billion in 2100. This could be attributed to the decline in fertility rates, and improved education and health services.

Crisis

The report that addresses the 'multiple crises facing humanity and the planet' went on to add that the world needs to take a 'giant leap' towards investment in the economic development of the poor nations in order to shrink the population. The figures projected by the organisation, although, contradict the UN's that stated that the population will be reaching 9.7 billion in 2050 and that it is expected to peak at 10.4 billion in the 2080s.

The Giant Leap

This scenario defined by the experts is called 'the Giant Leap'. It will see the globe's population shrink to six billion given that there's ample 'investment in education and health along with extraordinary policy turnarounds on food and energy security, inequality and gender equity', according to the report.

The world needs major policy turnarounds on issues such as food and energy security, inequality, and gender equity to propel this change. If poverty is eliminated in a generation by 2060, the world's total population will peak at 8.5 billion by 2040 and decline to six billion by the end of the century, as per the researchers.