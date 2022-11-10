Global Organization of People of Indian Origin(GOPIO) launches its Myanmar chapter

GOPIO’s Myanmar chapter was officially launched on November 5 with an inauguration and ceremonious Diwali celebration event. GOPIO acronym stands for Global Organization of People of Indian Origin.

GOPIO’s inauguration ceremony was hosted in the India centre in the presence of the Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar, Sri Lankan Ambassador J.M.J.P Bandara, Nepali Ambassador Harishchandra Ghimire, Singaporean Ambassador Vanessa Chan, and GOPIO Myanmar president Ravindra Jain.

Also present were numerous distinguished guests from the community and over 150 members of the GOPIO organization. GOPIO’s logo unveiling was presented to the guests in a unique manner with a fusion of Diwali’s trademark bright and scenic light show. The event featured a wide array of events from traditional dances to musical performances.

Since the inception of GOPIO’s Myanmar chapter, which was merely two weeks back the organization has captivated the attention of hundreds of community members. The excitement of the launch could be felt in the air as the full house India centre witnessed a series of aweinspiring events. To gain a deeper perspective of the event please view the pictures that showcase a few moments from the successful inauguration event.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Kumar said, “Myanmar has one of the largest diasporas of people of Indian origin. I am happy that the Indian chapter has been established thanks to the efforts of the members led by Ravindra Jain. The primary objective of the organisation would be to connect the Indian diaspora with the diaspora around the world, contribute to their well-being, provide educational opportunities, and connect them back to their Indian roots.”