 Global Indian Organisation Celebrates International Yoga Day 2023 In Paris
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldGlobal Indian Organisation Celebrates International Yoga Day 2023 In Paris

Global Indian Organisation Celebrates International Yoga Day 2023 In Paris

Every year, it's wonderful to see that the Indian Diaspora worldwide celebrating International Yoga Day in their respective countries of residence. Yoga has its roots in India and has gained immense popularity and recognition globally due to PM Narendra Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
article-image

The Global Indian Organisation (GIO France) never miss this annual opportunity of giving a special yoga exhibition in front of the iconic location, the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris and by extension, of France. This year the programme was organized in collaboration with SRMD Paris group under the theme “Journey to Inner Peace” which aimed to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. The session was hosted by Mrs Komal Mehta who heads the SRMD Yoga UK operations. By coming together and celebrating International Yoga Day, we thus showcase the beauty and significance of yoga, while promoting health, well-being, and cultural exchange within the communities and beyond.

This year we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership and furthermore, Prime Minister Hons. Narendra Modi is the Chief guest at the Republic Day celebration of France on the 14th of July 2023.  This Yoga event was a great opportunity in fostering the cultural exchange, inspiring others to join and building bridges between the two countries.

The International Yoga Day brings unity and harmony to individuals and communities worldwide. The message of President of GIO France, Tarun Kalwani on that day was to spread your mat, enjoy the day, embrace the practice, and let the positive energy of yoga flow through you.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Unacceptable, Antithetical To Democracy', Says White House On Reports Of Muslim Journalist Harassed...

'Unacceptable, Antithetical To Democracy', Says White House On Reports Of Muslim Journalist Harassed...

Diwali Is Set To Become A School Holiday In New York

Diwali Is Set To Become A School Holiday In New York

US Billionaire & JP Morgan Board Member James Crown Dies In Tragic Racecar Crash On His 70th...

US Billionaire & JP Morgan Board Member James Crown Dies In Tragic Racecar Crash On His 70th...

Global Indian Organisation Celebrates International Yoga Day 2023 In Paris

Global Indian Organisation Celebrates International Yoga Day 2023 In Paris

Pakistan Summons US Deputy Mission Chief Over India-US Joint Statement On Cross-Border Terrorism

Pakistan Summons US Deputy Mission Chief Over India-US Joint Statement On Cross-Border Terrorism