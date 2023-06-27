Global Indian Organisation Celebrates International Yoga Day 2023 In Paris

The Global Indian Organisation (GIO France) never miss this annual opportunity of giving a special yoga exhibition in front of the iconic location, the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris and by extension, of France. This year the programme was organized in collaboration with SRMD Paris group under the theme “Journey to Inner Peace” which aimed to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. The session was hosted by Mrs Komal Mehta who heads the SRMD Yoga UK operations. By coming together and celebrating International Yoga Day, we thus showcase the beauty and significance of yoga, while promoting health, well-being, and cultural exchange within the communities and beyond.

This year we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership and furthermore, Prime Minister Hons. Narendra Modi is the Chief guest at the Republic Day celebration of France on the 14th of July 2023. This Yoga event was a great opportunity in fostering the cultural exchange, inspiring others to join and building bridges between the two countries.

The International Yoga Day brings unity and harmony to individuals and communities worldwide. The message of President of GIO France, Tarun Kalwani on that day was to spread your mat, enjoy the day, embrace the practice, and let the positive energy of yoga flow through you.