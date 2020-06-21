Global coronavirus cases rise to over 8.7 million: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The total number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to over 8.7 million, while the deaths were nearing 463,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

By Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,768,285, while the fatalities increased to 463,999, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. With 2,254,630 cases and 119,714 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.