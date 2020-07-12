Glimpse of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s COVID-19 positive week

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for the virus and had experienced fever, aches and malaise. He scrapped a trip he had planned to northeastern Piauí state, and all his meetings for the week were converted to video calls.

One was with former congressman Roberto Jefferson, president of the conservative PTB party.

"I found the president well, flushed, willing. In very good health," Jefferson said Saturday. "I only saw him cough once, when I made a joke." Since his diagnosis, Bolsonaro has held virtual meetings almost every day with Jorge Oliveira, secretary-general of government, to sign official documents. According to Oliveira's office, a protocol was created so work could be carried out digitally.

Only a few aides who were previously infected by the new coronavirus could get close to Bolsonaro during the week, one of them said on Tuesday. The person declined to be named, citing lack of authorization to speak with journalists.