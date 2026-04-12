'Give $1 Billion & Your Most Beautiful Woman': Uganda Army Chief’s Demand To Turkey

Uganda’s military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba has triggered a diplomatic controversy after demanding $1 billion from Turkey and making remarks about marrying “the most beautiful woman” from the country. His statements, posted on X, have drawn attention due to their unusual tone and threats against diplomatic ties.

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Kainerugaba, who is also the son of Yoweri Museveni, argued that Uganda has played a major role in maintaining regional security but has not received adequate recognition. He said Turkey had benefited from infrastructure and business projects in Mogadishu, while Uganda continued to shoulder security responsibilities.

Uganda has deployed troops in Somalia for nearly two decades under African Union missions aimed at combating the extremist group Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda. Citing these efforts, Kainerugaba claimed Uganda deserved a $1 billion “security dividend” from Turkey.

He warned that failure to meet his demands could lead to Uganda cutting diplomatic ties with Turkey and shutting its embassy in Kampala within 30 days. He also advised Ugandan citizens to avoid travelling to Turkey, citing safety concerns.

In separate posts, Kainerugaba expressed strong support for Israel, stating he would be willing to deploy up to 100,000 Ugandan troops to defend the country if required. The remarks add to a pattern of controversial statements by the army chief, who previously made headlines in 2022 by offering livestock in a marriage proposal involving Giorgia Meloni.