Germany: Several wounded in Heidelberg University shooting; gunman dead

German police said a lone gunman was dead after injuring several people on Monday with a long gun. The attack took place in a lecture hall in the university town of Heidelberg.

"A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator is dead," Mannheim police said in a statement. On Twitter, police added that officers had deployed to the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus.

Accoring to several reported, the police has not yet specified as to how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university’s press office declined to give any details on the shooting and referred all inquiries to police.

German news agency DPA cited unidentified security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself.

The police had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university campus is located.

Reportedly, police and emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of the best known in Germany.

this is a developing story

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:27 PM IST