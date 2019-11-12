Germany holds ISIS suspects over plotting attack

A 24-year-old German citizen of Macedonian origin is believed to be the main suspect, prosecutors said. He had allegedly procured "basic components for manufacturing explosives" and looked online to secure firearms.

The other two men arrested are Turkish nationals. All three have previously identified themselves to others as members of the Islamic State group, prosecutors said.

The trio were rounded up after a search of three apartments. Germany has been on alert following several jihadist attacks in recent years claimed by IS.

The most deadly was committed in 2016 by a 23-year-old Tunisian who killed 12 people when he stole a truck and ploughed it through a Berlin Christmas market.