Germany Fire Tragedy: Gym Trainer, Student And Warehouse Worker Among 3 Indians Killed In Bochum; Romanian National Arrested On Murder Suspicion

The deaths of three Malayalis in a residential fire in Bochum have triggered a murder investigation, with German police suspecting that the blaze was deliberately started | AI Generated Image (X - @defencealerts)

Bochum, October 15, 2026: Three Indians from Kerala were killed in a fire at a residential building in Bochum, Germany, while five others sustained injuries. German police have arrested a 41-year-old Romanian national on suspicion of murder as investigators suspect the blaze was deliberately started.

The deceased have been identified as Nova Sabu, 25, from Kattappana in Idukki district, Anjali Sheela Joy, 25, from Kollam district, and Sivin Johny, 26, from Kalady in Ernakulam district, according to investigators.

The arrested suspect lived in the same building, German news channel n-tv reported, citing the German Press Agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA).

A Bochum police spokesperson told German broadcaster WDR that there were initial grounds to suspect the man of murder. Officers from the homicide squad have questioned him.

#Germany : Three Indians (2 young women 25 and 27 and a 26 year old man) were killed and five others injured in a residential building fire in the German city of Bochum. The police have arrested a 41-year-old Romanian national, who also lived in the building, on suspicion of murder (fire was deliberately set) — IDU (@defencealerts) October 14, 2026

Fire Breaks Out In Bochum Residential Building

The fire broke out around 4.15 am local time in a multi-storey residential building on Poststrasse in Bochum’s Hofstede district.

Firefighters recovered the bodies of the three Indians from a second-floor apartment. Five other residents were injured, including a Malayali student who is reportedly in critical condition.

Investigators have ruled out a technical defect and suspect arson. Police believe the fire was deliberately started on the ground floor before spreading through the building’s wooden staircase, which served as the main exit route.

Thick smoke filled the corridors as the flames spread. Neighbours told investigators that residents of the building had quarrelled a day before the incident.

Gym Trainer, Student And Warehouse Worker Among Victims

Nova Sabu was the daughter of KP Sabu, a retired sub-inspector, and PN Jyothi, a public health nurse at the Chembakappara primary health centre.

She had travelled to Germany on July 3 and was working part-time as a gym trainer.

Sivin Johny had arrived in Germany just two weeks before the tragedy to pursue higher studies. His brother Salvin lives in Germany, while his sister Simi resides in Ireland.

Anjali Sheela Joy, who held a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree, had moved to Germany in July in search of employment and was working at a warehouse.

Prasanna Prayas, a ward member and relative of Joy’s family, said she had long aspired to secure a government job in Kerala.

“She wrote the PSC exams multiple times, and when it didn’t work out, she went abroad,” she said. “She used to say she wanted to work and live here. A government job was her dream.”

Family Learns Of Tragedy After Missing Nightly Phone Call

Joy’s uncle, Johnson, said the family became concerned when she failed to make her regular nightly phone call on Tuesday.

“We called her, but there was no reply, though the phone was ringing,” he said.

The family subsequently learnt about the fire through a friend in Dubai. By the following morning, news reports had identified Joy among those killed.

“We have not yet received any official information from Germany,” Johnson said.

A relative living in Germany visited the site and confirmed her death with local police, while another nephew travelled from Austria.

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Efforts Underway To Bring Bodies Back To Kerala

Kollam MP NK Premachandran has requested India’s Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, to facilitate the early repatriation of the remains of the three victims.

State Tourism Minister PC Vishnunath said the government had initiated the necessary procedures and was coordinating with the Department of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs and the Indian Embassy.

Malayali associations in Germany have also extended assistance to the bereaved families.

Joy’s family said the associations had offered to bear the cost of bringing the bodies back to India once the official formalities were completed.

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