 'Genocide In Gaza': Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh Submits His Resignation To President Mahmoud Abbas
Tejas JoshiUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has declared the resignation of his government, governing areas of the occupied West Bank, citing heightened violence in the region and the conflict in Gaza.

"The decision to step down was prompted by the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, along with the warfare, humanitarian crisis, and deprivation in the Gaza Strip," stated Shtayyeh, who tendered his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday.

"I perceive that the forthcoming phase and its obstacles necessitate fresh governmental and political frameworks that acknowledge the altered circumstances in Gaza and the imperative for Palestinian unity and the expansion of authority unification across Palestinian territories," he remarked.

Shtayyeh’s statements coincide with increasing US pressure on Abbas to overhaul the Palestinian Authority and initiate efforts towards establishing a political framework capable of governing a prospective Palestinian state post-war.

