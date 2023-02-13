General in charge of Northern airspace refuses to rule out possibility of aliens behind sightings of unidentified objects |

US: The chief of the US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command, General Glen VanHerck stated that he has not ruled out the possibility of extraterrestrial origin behind the recent series of shoot-downs of unidentified flying objects in North American airspace.

Despite being in charge of the region's air defense, VanHerck stated that he would defer to the US intelligence community to determine the origin of these objects, and that the military continues to assess every potential threat to North America in an attempt to identify it.

VanHerck spoke after US airforce shot down an unidentified object in Canada a day ago

The most recent of these objects was shot down by a US F-16 fighter jet on the US-Canada border, following two other shoot-downs since Friday. An anonymous US defense official stated that they have not seen any evidence to suggest that the objects are of extraterrestrial origin. However, VanHerck confirmed that the military is still trying to determine the means by which the objects are kept aloft, their means of propulsion, and where they are coming from.

VanHerck's comments come as the Pentagon is pushing for an investigation into military sightings of UFOs, officially referred to as "unidentified aerial phenomena" or UAPs. In recent years, the government has undertaken a new effort to investigate anomalous, unidentified objects, whether they are in space, the skies or even underwater, leading to hundreds of reports being investigated.

Despite this, the Pentagon has not yet found any evidence to suggest visits from intelligent alien life. The incidents have sparked renewed interest in the study of UAPs and the potential for extraterrestrial life. While the possibility of aliens being behind the objects remains unconfirmed, the military's continued effort to investigate the incidents highlights the significance of this phenomenon.

