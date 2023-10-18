Gaza Hospital Attack Video: Moment Of Rocket Strike Captured On Camera, Israel Claims 'Islamic Jihad' 'Misfired' It

Israel took to X and shared a video with the claim that the video captured the moment the rocket was launched by Hamas that "misfired" and hit the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital |

An attack on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday killed at least 500 people and blame-game erupted over the attack as Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. However, Israel took to X and shared a video with the claim that the video captured the moment the rocket was launched by Hamas that "misfired" and hit the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital.

"Al Jazeera broadcast documented the moment that the Islamic Jihad launched a rocket which misfired and hit a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds," said Israel government's official Twitter account on X and shared the clip.

An Al Jazeera broadcast documented the moment that the Islamic Jihad launched a rocket which misfired and hit a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds.

Israel releases video evidence with time stamps exhibiting how a barrage of rockets was fired from Gaza towards Israel, one of which detonated prematurely, causing an explosion near the launching site, which is presumably the location of the affected hospital.



Israeli… pic.twitter.com/UyvokkAoU5

Soon after the attack, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Wednesday reiterated the Israeli Prime Minister's claim that the Hospital in Gaza was attacked by an Islamic Jihad rocket. He also said that after killing hundreds of civilians, Hamas was portraying itself as "victims".

Taking to X, he said, "THE HOSPITAL IN GAZA WAS HIT BY AN ISLAMIC JIHAD ROCKET!! This ability of the Palestinians to invade 30 Jewish communities, slaughter 1400+ Israelis, kidnap more than 200, shoot 7000+ rockets at Israeli civilians and still play the victim is amazing. The 'eagerness' of some in the world to accept these lies by #HamasISIS is disappointing but not necessarily surprising."

THE HOSPITAL IN GAZA WAS HIT BY AN ISLAMIC JIHAD ROCKET!!

This ability of the Palestinians to invade 30 Jewish communities, slaughter 1400+ Israelis, kidnap more than 200, shoot 7000+ rockets at Israeli civilians and still play the victim is amazing.

The 'eagerness' of some in…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that intelligence from several sources indicated that "Islamic Jihad" was responsible for the unsuccessful rocket launch.

"The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF," Netanyahu said in another post on X. "Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children," he added.

The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF.



Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.

Apart from this, The Israel Defence force has shared multiple videos and images claiming that the hospital was attacked by the Hamas terror group.

It posted a video on X, saying, "Zoom in on Hamas' terrorist infrastructure". Moreover, the IDF asked Gazan residents in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday to evacuate to the Al-Mawasi town in the southern area of the region - where international humanitarian aid will be directed.

Zoom in on Hamas' terrorist infrastructure 🔎

Israel Defence Force also posted about the development saying, "The IDF continues in its efforts to keep innocent civilians out of harms way." An explosion at the hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

RAW FOOTAGE: A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza.

