'Gandhi best teacher to guide us': PM Modi writes in NYT op-ed; proposes ‘Einstein Challenge’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote an op-ed in the New York Times to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In the op-ed for The New York Times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the ideals epitomised by Mahatma Gandhi and how he is "the best teacher to guide us". He also proposed the ‘Einstein Challenge’ to ensure that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are remembered by future generations.

The op-ed in the New York Times which has been headlined as "Why India and the World Need Gandhi". In which Modi said, "Mahatma Gandhi had the unique ability to become a bridge between some of the greatest contradictions in human society." The op-ed explored the Mahatma’s influence on prominent world leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela. “For Mr. Mandela, Gandhi was Indian and South African. Gandhi would have approved. He had the unique ability to become a bridge between some of the greatest contradictions in human society,” Modi said.

The op-ed also talks about Gandhi's "unique ability to become a bridge between some of the greatest contradictions in human society". "In 1925, Gandhi wrote in Young India: 'It is impossible for one to be internationalist without being a nationalist. Internationalism is possible only when nationalism becomes a fact, i.e., when peoples belonging to different countries have organized themselves and are able to act as one man."

Modi also proposed ‘Einstein Challenge’, “As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose what I call the Einstein Challenge. We know Albert Einstein’s famous words on Gandhi: ‘Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth’… I invite thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to be at the forefront of spreading Gandhi’s ideas through innovation,” Modi wrote.

In the op-ed, PM Modi also talks about how his government is trying to fulfil Gandhi's dreams. "We in India are doing our bit. India is among the fastest when it comes to eliminating poverty. Our sanitation efforts have drawn global attention. India is also taking the lead in harnessing renewable resources through efforts like the International Solar Alliance, which has brought together several nations to leverage solar energy for a sustainable future. We want to do even more, with the world and for the world," PM Modi writes.

At the end of the op-ed Modi said, "Let us work shoulder to shoulder to make our world prosperous and free from hate, violence and suffering. That is when we will fulfill Mahatma Gandhi’s dream, summed up in his favorite hymn, “Vaishnava Jana To,” which says that a true human is one who feels the pain of others, removes misery and is never arrogant."