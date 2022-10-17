e-Paper Get App
Galwan clash officer at national congress of the Communist Party of China

Military commander Qi Fabao, who was injured in the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, attended the congress as one of the PLA’s 304 delegates.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Chinese Communist Party leaders, inncluding President Xi Jinping, at 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | PTI
President Xi Jinping told the five-yearly congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that the country’s military will intensify training and combat preparedness to fight and win, besides creating a strong system of “strategic deterrence”.

In a 63-page report to the week-long congress, Mr Xi, who heads the Central Military Commission (CMC), devoted a section to the military. His plans are significant for India considering the friction in Ladakh since 2020.

Video footage of the clash was played on the giant screens at the Great Hall of People before Xi and other leaders arrived.

Read Also
China officially admits 5 military officers, soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian...
article-image

