G7 warns countries helping Russia in war against Ukraine: Would face severe costs

G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday warned the countries that were helping Russia wage war in Ukraine. Such countries would face severe costs, in a statement issued after two days of talks in Japan.

No sanctions against Moscow were announced

The top diplomats of G7 announced no new measures against Moscow but at the same time pledged to step up sanctions enforcement while warning third parties to cease assistance to Russia's war, or face severe costs.

The officials also condemned a Russian threat to station nuclear weapons in Belarus as unacceptable.