G7 Meet in Japan: World leaders ready to pile fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war |

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) summit, representing the world's most powerful democracies, dedicated their first full day to discussing ways to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The summit aimed to address Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats against Ukraine, North Korea's missile tests, and China's expanding nuclear arsenal, with a particular emphasis on nuclear disarmament.

After a visit to a peace park in Hiroshima, the leaders planned to unveil a new round of sanctions against Russia, aiming to enforce existing sanctions and hold accountable those involved in the war effort.

The United States, in coordination with the other G7 nations, intended to blacklist approximately 70 Russian and third-country entities related to defense production and impose sanctions on over 300 individuals, entities, aircraft, and vessels. These actions sought to isolate Russia and weaken its ability to wage war in Ukraine. Details on the sanctions were expected to emerge during the course of the weekend summit.

European Union's efforts and importance of sanctions

The European Union focused on closing loopholes and restricting trade in Russian diamonds to strengthen the impact of sanctions. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, emphasized the significance of enforcing sanctions and stated that the G7 would strive to convey this importance to non-member guests attending the summit.

Nuclear disarmament and visit to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, representing Hiroshima in parliament, aimed to make nuclear disarmament a major focus of the discussions. The summit formally commenced at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park, where world leaders paid homage to the victims of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. This visit symbolized the commitment to anti-nuclear peace efforts, with the city being synonymous with nuclear disarmament.

Japan-U.S. Alliance and security concerns

Prime Minister Kishida highlighted the Japan-U.S. alliance as the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. Given the threats posed by China, Russia, and North Korea, Japan has been strengthening its military while relying on the presence of 50,000 U.S. troops and their military might stationed in Japan. Both leaders expressed the importance of their cooperation and unity in ensuring global safety.

Ongoing crisis in Ukraine

Amid the summit, Russia continued its aggression in Ukraine with another aerial attack on Kyiv. The situation in Ukraine was expected to be a major topic of discussion, including the state of play on sanctions and collective commitments to enforcement.

Economic impact of sanctions and concerns regarding China

The impact of sanctions depends on the extent to which the targeted country can circumvent them. The United States has been pressing countries doing business with Russia to sever financial ties. Additionally, concerns about China's assertiveness and military buildup, particularly its intentions toward Taiwan, were anticipated to be discussed.

Debt limit and additional guests

The debate over raising the U.S. debt limit threatened to overshadow the G7 talks, with President Biden planning to return to Washington after the summit for debt negotiations.

Other guests invited to the summit included leaders from Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via video link. The aim was to strengthen ties with non-G7 countries and garner support for initiatives such as isolating Russia.

(With inputs from PTI)