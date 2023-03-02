G20 Foreign Ministers' meet in Delhi: Blinken, Lavrov likely to face off

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov | File

The first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting commenced in Delhi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcoming delegates.

The event comes only days after G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors convened in Bangalore and failed to generate a joint communiqué as China backed Russia against including paragraphs on the war.

With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and their Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, all scheduled to attend, observers do not expect the conversations to be much smoother this time.

While speaking to Nikkei Asia, Harsh V. Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank in New Delhi said that Russia and China will take the same stance as they did in Bangalore because it is in their interests, saying that the G-20 is not a platform for discussing geopolitics.

He went on to say that Russia appears to have "no meaningful economic policy to talk about," but that when foreign ministers meet, Lavrov would "push back with full force [against] the Western position on the crisis and how the G-20 should be managed." He stated that Moscow's main goal is to demonstrate that it "will not be cowed."

Several analysts expect India to try to steer the conversation as much as possible toward the Global South.

US shares 'a vision with India'

According to State Department spokesperson Ned Price, the US shares "a vision with India of a free and open Indo-Pacific," and the two are partners bilaterally, in the Quad security discussion, and in other international groups.

He added that notwithstanding these points of agreement, India has failed to denounce Russia's incursion, instead supporting diplomacy and peace. When asked about India's stance, Price cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement to Russian President Vladimir Putin last year that "this is not an era of war."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov "will firmly defend" Moscow's fundamental interests and "strongly promote recognition of the new global realities that assert a multipolar system of state relations."

On the fringes of the G-20 foreign ministers' conference on Wednesday, Jaishankar held a number of bilateral meetings, including one with Lavrov, with whom he "exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and G-20 issues," the Indian minister tweeted.