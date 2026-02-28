From USS Abraham Lincoln to USS Gerald R Ford: A Two-Carrier Front Ignites in Middle East

USS Hopper. US Navy Official Photo |

What began as a strategic buildup of Western military power has rapidly shifted into a large-scale kinetic confrontation, following the collapse of high-level diplomatic efforts and a surge in regional hostilities. With the deployment of two of the world’s most advanced Carrier Strike Groups, alongside an unprecedented concentration of fifth-generation stealth fighters and specialised surveillance wings , the scene has now transitioned from "deterrence" to "major combat operations."

Aerial shield and strategic surveillance

Since January 22, 2026, the skies over the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean have seen a massive influx of American aviation. In Crete, Greece, the RC-135V reconnaissance aircraft maintains a watchful eye over the Mediterranean approaches. Further east, the airbase at Azraq, Jordan, is a primary hub for offensive and specialised power, housing F-15 Eagle multirole fighters, A-10 Warthog attack aircraft and the cutting-edge F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter. This force is bolstered by E/A-18G Growler aircraft, which provide essential electronic warfare capabilities. In Israel, the deployment is focussed on air superiority, with F-22 Raptor stealth fighters stationed at Ovda.

Deep reconnaissance and regional connectivity

The buildup extends deep into the Arabian Peninsula to ensure communication and persistent surveillance. At Al Kharj in Saudi Arabia, the US has established a complex aerial network featuring E-11A BACN battlefield communications aircraft and E-3 Sentry early warning planes. These are supported by F-16 Fighting Falcon multirole fighters and P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft. Similar maritime patrol efforts are mirrored in Awali, Bahrain, where additional P-8A Poseidons are stationed. To the east, in Al Dhafra, UAE, the high-altitude, long-endurance MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft provides a tireless robotic eye over the region’s sensitive waterways.

Naval sovereignty in the Gulf and Arabian Sea

On the water, the United States has distributed a formidable array of surface combatants to secure vital shipping lanes. The USS Mitscher destroyer patrols the Gulf of Oman, while the Strait of Hormuz is monitored by the USS Santa Barbara, a littoral combat ship.

Within the Persian Gulf itself, the destroyer USS Michael Murphy and the littoral combat ship USS Canberra maintain a constant presence. These individual assets act as a perimeter for the massive Lincoln Carrier Strike Group currently situated in the Northern Arabian Sea. This group is a floating fortress led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and escorted by an extensive fleet of destroyers including the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Spruance, USS Delbert D. Black, USS McFaul, USS Pinckney and USS John Finn, along with the littoral combat ship USS Tulsa.

Arrival of the Ford Strike Group

The regional military footprint expanded significantly as the Ford Carrier Strike Group entered the theatre by February 26, 2026. This incoming force is centred around the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier is the most advanced ship of its kind. It is accompanied by the destroyers USS Bainbridge, USS Mahan and USS Winston S Churchill. Both the Lincoln and Ford strike groups bring integrated air wings that include F/A-18E Super Hornet fighters, EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets, E-2 Hawkeye early warning planes and a variety of rotary-wing support including MH-60S and MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters.

Logistical support for this massive movement is facilitated by C-2A Greyhound cargo aircraft, ensuring the fleet remains fully operational while heading into the region.

Shift from posture to combat

The massive mobilisation of aerial and naval assets has transitioned from a strategic deterrent into active combat. Following the expiration of a US ultimatum and the inconclusive end of nuclear negotiations in Geneva, the White House officially announced the commencement of strikes against Iran. The objective of this operation is the destruction of Iran’s missile industry and the elimination of what the administration describes as imminent threats to the United States and its allies.

Joint preemptive strikes and regional response

Today's escalation began with a "preventative" military strike launched by Israel, quickly followed by joint operations with American forces. Explosions have been reported across several Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran, where smoke has been seen rising over the skyline. In response, Israel has declared a 48-hour national state of emergency and closed its airspace to all passenger flights. Similar airspace closures have been enacted in Iran and Iraq as the region braces for an expected retaliatory barrage of ballistic missiles and drone swarms.

Ground realities and diplomatic evacuations

The intensity of today’s development is mirrored by the urgent evacuation of non-emergency personnel from the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the complete evacuation of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, save for essential refuelling tankers.

International allies, including Australia, Canada and several European nations, have issued emergency travel warnings or begun withdrawing diplomatic staff. As the military operation continues, the focus has shifted from the possibility of conflict to the management of a high-stakes regional war.