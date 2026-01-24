 'From Toilet Papers To Bottled Waters…': Shoppers Seen Stacking Up Essentials At Costco As Major Snow Storm To Hit US | VIDEO
A major winter storm, Winter Storm Fern, is set to bring heavy snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures across much of the United States. Shoppers are stocking up on essentials like water, toilet paper, and canned goods, while Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark. Over 8,000 flights have already been disrupted.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
A major winter storm is set to bring heavy snow and damaging ice across a large portion of the United States in the coming days. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to follow the storm, increasing its severity and risk.

Carts Overflowing As People Prepare

Amid warnings of the historic storm, videos have surfaced showing shoppers at a Costco store stocking up on essentials. The video shows people hurriedly grabbing large packs of bottled water, with many carts already overflowing. Some shoppers are seen carrying extra packs in their arms because their carts are full.

In addition to water, shoppers are also loading carts with large multipacks of toilet paper and cases of non-perishable food such as canned goods. While the store appears extremely busy and intense, the video does not show any violent incidents; people are moving briskly but orderly.

Winter Storm Fern Expected To Impact Wide Areas

The storm, which some outlets like The Weather Channel have unofficially dubbed Winter Storm Fern, is one of the largest and most severe weather events of the season. It is affecting a wide swath of the country, from the Rockies and southern Plains to the Northeast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Air India Announces Flight Cancellation

Earlier today, Air India announced it has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark, New Jersey, for Sunday and Monday, citing the approach of Winter Storm Fern.

The storm has already caused massive travel disruptions across the United States, with more than 8,000 flights cancelled over the weekend. Around 140 million people are currently under winter storm warnings, covering a vast stretch from New Mexico to New England.

The National Weather Service has warned of heavy snowfall and a swath of dangerous ice extending from east Texas to North Carolina, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting airlines to suspend operations in affected areas.

