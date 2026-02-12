From Secret Child To Public Figure: The Mysterious Daughter Of Kim Jong Un Who Is Emerging In North Korea’s Power Circle |

Ju Ae is believed to be the only publicly acknowledged child of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju. While intelligence agencies suspect the couple may have more children, Ju Ae remains the only one confirmed by state media and leadership.

Her existence first surfaced unexpectedly in 2013, when former American basketball player Dennis Rodman revealed in an interview that he had held baby Ju Ae during a visit to North Korea. For nearly a decade after that revelation, very little was heard about her publicly.

First Public Appearance That Shocked The World

Ju Ae stepped into global headlines in November 2022. She appeared on state television holding her father’s hand while inspecting an intercontinental ballistic missile. The imagery was powerful and carefully choreographed, signalling importance beyond a routine family appearance.

Since then, she has been seen at missile launches, military parades, and high level state banquets. By early 2023, North Korean media had begun referring to her as the 'respected daughter', a phrase usually reserved for figures tied closely to future leadership.

Life Behind Closed Doors

South Korea’s intelligence agencies believe Ju Ae is being raised in Pyongyang and is home schooled. Reports suggest she enjoys horse riding, skiing, and swimming, painting a picture of a sheltered yet privileged upbringing within the regime’s inner circle.

Her exact age remains uncertain, though estimates place her around 12 to 13-years-old.

Succession Speculation And Political Messaging

By 2024, intelligence assessments suggested Ju Ae could be the most likely successor to her father, though analysts stress that many factors remain uncertain. Her repeated public appearances, particularly at military events, have intensified these conversations.

North Korea’s ruling family promotes the idea of a sacred bloodline, reinforcing the belief that leadership must remain within the Kim dynasty. Some experts believe Ju Ae’s growing visibility could also be an attempt to slowly prepare the nation for the possibility of female leadership in a deeply patriarchal society.

For now, Ju Ae remains both a child and a symbol, closely watched by the world as she stands beside one of the most powerful and secretive leaders on the planet.