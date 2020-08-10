From sanctions against US officials to arrest of media tycoon - what is happening in Hong Kong?

China appears determined to enforce a new national security law and curb dissent in semi-autonomous Hong Kong. In recent days the country has cracked down with increasing vigour on those opposing the move.

What is the new law?

Hong Kong is a special administrative Region under the People's Republic of China. While the security law had been in the works for some time, the recent passage of a law whose details were not revealed until the last moment has caused widespread dissent.

Designed to curb opposition, the new law criminalises acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. While China argues that the law will ensure stability in the region, critics say that it will also curb freedom of speech, protests and the like.

What happened on Monday, August 10?

On Monday, two days after Chinese and Hong Kong officials shrugged off sanctions imposed on them by the US, China has announced unspecified sanctions against 11 US politicians (including senators) and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said the 11 had "performed badly" on issues concerning Hong Kong.

At the same time, leading independent media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the founder of Apple Daily and Next Digital was arrested on Monday, and officials raided the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carted away boxes of what they said was evidence. Photos and videos posted by Hong Kong journalists show many security officials thronging the newsroom.