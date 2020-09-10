From movie dates to health worries: How Nobel Peace nominee Trump bromanced Kim Jong-un

Now, people have been given a fresh glimpse of this unlikely friendship through the pages of reporter Bob Woodward's new book "Rage". As per a CNN report, the two swap letters frequently, and the author of the book had gained access to 25 of those letters. The report quotes two of these letters which Woodward calls a "diplomatic courtship".

As the author notes in his book, the letters are filled with "declarations of personal fealty that might be uttered by the Knights of the Round Table, or perhaps suitors."

"Even now I cannot forget that moment of history when I firmly held Your Excellency's hand at the beautiful and sacred location as the whole world watched with great interest and hope to relive the honor of that day," Kim wrote on December 25, 2018. This was after their first meeting.

As Trump put it in a June 2019 letter, the two have a "unique style and a special friendship."

"Only you and I, working together, can resolve the issues between our two counties and end nearly 70 years of hostility, bringing an era of prosperity to the Korean Peninsula that will exceed all our greatest expectations — and you will be the one to lead," Trump had written.

As the two debated nuclear dismantling, Trump had reportedly wondered if the North Korean leader did anything "other than send rockets up to the air".

"Let's go to a movie together. Let's go play a round of golf," the article quotes him as saying.