From Mourning To Public Grief: Iranians React To Khamenei’s Death| Videos

Following confirmation by Iranian state media that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, Iran has entered a period of profound national mourning. Officials declared 40 days of public grief and observed a week of holidays as the country comes to terms with the loss of its long-time leader.

Mass Mourning Across Cities

Across Tehran, Mashhad and other major cities, large crowds gathered to pay tribute, chanting religious slogans and lamenting Khamenei’s death. Videos online showed citizens at holy sites, including the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, weeping openly and holding his portraits amid emotional scenes.

People break down at the Holy shrine of Imam Reza, in Mashhad as news of the killing of Supreme leader Khamenei emerges

Large number of Iranians gather to mourn the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Emotional Broadcasts Reflect National Grief

State television and Press TV anchors delivered the announcement with visible emotion. One broadcaster fought back tears live on air while reporting the death and warned that “revenge is coming soon,” illustrating the depth of official grief and resolve.

Protests and Calls for Retaliation

While mourning dominates official channels, some segments of Iranian society have taken to the streets to protest the strikes and condemn their perpetrators. In several areas, demonstrators called for retaliation against the United States and Israel, portraying Khamenei’s death as an assault on the nation itself.

Regional Responses and Solidarity

Beyond Iran’s borders, allied nations like Iraq declared periods of mourning, reflecting the wider regional impact of Khamenei’s death. International clergy and leaders expressed sorrow and urged restraint to avoid further escalation.