From Awkward 'Stand Up' To Isolation During Photo-Op: Pak PM Sharif's Embarrassing Moments At Trump’s Board Of Peace Meet | VIDEO

Washington: What was meant to be a high-profile diplomatic appearance for Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting hosted by US President Donald Trump turned into an trail of awkward viral moment for Pakistan PM.

The summit, held in Washington with nearly 40 world leaders in attendance, was aimed at projecting global unity. However, several awkward moments from The Pakistan PM during the meeting were caught on camera, with netizens quick to judge his body language and claim he was being sidelined by the US President.

‘Stand Up’ Exchange Goes Viral

While the summit was technically about global stability, Trump couldn't resist turning the spotlight into a high-school-assembly-style callout. He practically asked the room to "look at Shehbaz over here" before immediately shifting to how much he loves his "very good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

Almost immediately, Sharif rises from his chair in a quick and seemingly obedient with his head bowed. Many netizens claimed his facial expression appeared awkward as Trump continued his address mid-sentence.

The video spread rapidly on social media, with many netizens terming the moment embarrassing.

Photo-Op Sparks More Buzz

Later in the meeting, photo-op session further fuelled online chatter during a group photograph session featuring Trump and US Vice President JD Vance.

All attending leaders and delegates gathered for the official picture. However, social media users pointed out that Sharif appeared to be standing toward the corner rather than beside Trump at the centre. Several posts described him as looking “isolated” and “worried,” intensifying the viral narrative.

Praise For Trump Rekindles Debate

Meanwhile, Sharif lavished praise on Trump, calling him a “man of peace” and a “saviour of South Asia.” He credited Trump’s “timely and effective intervention” in helping achieve a ceasefire during previous India-Pakistan tensions, claiming it potentially averted massive loss of life.

His remarks revived Trump’s earlier assertion that he had brokered calm between the two countries during a military standoff.

Earlier ‘Typo’ Row

This was not the first time Pakistan faced online trolling in connection with the Board of Peace meeting. Earlier, social media users flagged a typographical error in an official statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Sharif’s US visit for the February 19, 2026 summit.