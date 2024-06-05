 'Friendship Between Our Nations Is Only Growing': US President Joe Biden Congratulates PM Modi & National Democratic Alliance On LS Election Victory
World

'Friendship Between Our Nations Is Only Growing': US President Joe Biden Congratulates PM Modi & National Democratic Alliance On LS Election Victory

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election...," posted President Biden.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
File Image of PM Modi and US President Joe Biden | ANI

US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on the victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," US President Biden posted.

The allies of BJP and NDA parties on Wednesday gave their approval and accepted Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance. According to reports,the NDA will stake claim to forming the government on June 7 and the swearing-in of Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time will take place on June 8.

The Lok Sabha elections proved to be a close contest with the NDA managing to reach the majority mark, even though the BJP failed to touch the majority figure on its own. The NDA managed a total of 293 seats and the INDIA alliance got 232 seats. The BJP alone won 240 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress, the main opposition party, won 99 seats.

