Fresh wave of climate protest

Wellington: Hundreds of thousands of people around the world are taking to the streets on Friday in the latest wave of strikes to demand urgent action on climate change.

Last week, millions walked out of schools and workplaces in countries including Ireland, Germany, India, Nepal and Australia to voice their concerns about the detrimental impact of climate change.

Organisers said they were expecting another huge turnout, with demonstrations planned from Canada to the Netherlands, Sweden to Morocco, Italy to India.

The latest round of protests will culminate in a rally in Montreal, Canada, where Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg is scheduled to speak, according to media reports. Thunberg, credited with inspiring the school strikes, this week slammed world leaders for a lack of climate change policies at the UN Climate Action summit in New York. She and 15 other children later filed a complaint against five countries over the climate crisis.