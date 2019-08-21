French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Kashmir with PM Narendra Modi at G7 summit

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss tensions in Kashmir with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two meet in Paris this week, a French official said on Tuesday.

The two leaders are set to sit down for a working dinner at the Chateau de Chantilly outside Paris on Thursday ahead of a G7 summit in France this weekend, to which Modi has been invited. "Of course it (Kashmir) will be on the agenda," the French diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

"We have a strategic partnership with India, that means having confidence in each other. We are not going to be aggressive towards India, but we expect the Indian prime minister to explain how he sees things." On August 5, Modi's government scrapped the autonomy of Indian-controlled Kashmir, a divided Muslim-majority region that has enjoyed special status in the Indian constitution since the country's independence in 1947. The move has angered many Kashmiris and led to tensions with nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan, which also claims the region.