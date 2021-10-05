French Catholic clergy sexually abused 216,000 minors in past 70 years: Report

An independent inquiry into alleged sex abuse of minors by French Catholic priests, deacons and other clergy has revealed that thousands of cases of paedophilia were covered up over the last 70 years. The report finds that there were 216,000 victims of paedophilia between 1950 and 2020. The incidents were covered up for decades by a 'veil of silence' that protected French Catholic clergy.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:16 PM IST