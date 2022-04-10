'Freedom struggle begins again against foreign conspiracy': Imran Khan reacts after losing no-confidence vote

In his first reaction after losing the no confidence vote and being ousted as the prime minister of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change.

"Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy," Khan Tweeted

Khan has become the first PM of the country to be removed by a no-trust vote.

Earlier today, opposition parties nominated Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as their joint candidate for the country’s Prime Minister’s election, scheduled on Monday, local media reported.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif wrote, “Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mosin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti & leaders & workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution!”

On the other hand, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party has nominated Shah Mahmood Qureshi as their candidate. The National Assembly is likely to elect the new prime minister tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s investigation agency FIA has put its immigration staff at all international airports on high alert with a directive to stop any government official linked to the Imran Khan regime from travelling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate, a media report said on Sunday.

Khan was ousted as the country’s Prime Minister after losing a no-confidence vote late Sunday. Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member National Assembly in support of the no-confidence motion.

(with PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 05:18 PM IST