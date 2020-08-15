Frankfurt mayor invites TikTok to set up headquarters: German media

he mayor of Frankfurt Peter Feldmann has recently invited popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok to set up its new global headquarters in the German metropolis, several German media outlets reported.



Feldmann's letter of invitation to ByteDance, a Chinese tech firm and owner of TikTok, was first reported by Journal Frankfurt on Wednesday, and later also by Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung and Der Spiegel.

Frankfurt boasts one of the world's busiest internet hubs and a large number of data centers, as well as many well-trained professionals in the region, Feldmann was quoted as saying in the letter, who also noted the city's central location in Europe and excellent connections with China through partner city Guangzhou.