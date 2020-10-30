FranceMustApologize trends on Twitter as Muslims, from Pakistan to Lebanon, stage anti-Macron protests

Thousands of Muslims took to the streets across nations over the last few days to protest the French president Emmanuel Macron's support of secular laws allowing caricatures of the Prophet, burning effigies of him and calling for a boycott of French products.

By Friday evening, the hashtag #FranceMustApologize was trending on Twitter, demanding Macron's apology for the recent comments which triggered a row.

For those who have been living under a rock, the killings by a knife-wielding assailant in a church in the French city of Nice prompted a vow from President Emmanuel Macron to stand firm against attacks on French values and freedom of belief.

The violence came at a time of growing Muslim anger over France's defence of the right to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad, and protesters have denounced France in street rallies in several Muslim-majority countries.

Over the past week, protests and calls to boycott French products have spread rapidly from Bangladesh to Pakistan to Kuwait. Social media has been pulsing with anti-France hashtags. Some of the significant regions where the majority of the protests took place:

Bangladesh