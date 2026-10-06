France Test-Fires M51.3 Nuclear-Capable Missile From Submarine For First Time; President Emmanuel Macron Witnesses Launch | VIDEO

French President Emmanuel Macron witnesses the first submarine launch of the M51.3 ballistic missile during a test off Brittany | X - @EmmanuelMacron

October 6, 2026: France on Tuesday successfully test-fired its new M51.3 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time, the Defence Ministry said. The missile did not carry a nuclear warhead. French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the test from a French warship, an official told AFP.

À bord de la frégate multi-missions Auvergne, j'ai assisté au premier tir du nouveau missile balistique M51.3 depuis le sous-marin nucléaire lanceur d'engins Le Vigilant. Très peu de nations disposent d'un tel savoir-faire. Félicitations à tous les acteurs de cette réussite exceptionnelle : DGA, CEA, Ariane Group, Naval Group et Marine nationale. Votre professionnalisme, votre rigueur et votre maîtrise technique sont la fierté de la France. Ce succès technique est une nouvelle démonstration de la crédibilité de notre dissuasion, dont la pérennité est assurée. Pour être libre, il faut être craint. Et pour être craint, il faut être puissant. Pour protéger les Français dans la durée face aux menaces, j'ai engagé dès 2017 le renouvellement de nos moyens pour les décennies à venir. En dix ans, le budget de nos armées aura doublé. Nos futurs sous-marins stratégiques sont actuellement en chantier. Le programme de missiles stratégiques hypersoniques et manœuvrants, qui équiperont notre composante aérienne de dissuasion, a été lancé cette année. Notre dissuasion nucléaire nous protège et continuera à nous protéger. Vive la République et vive la France. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 6, 2026

Missile Launched From Le Vigilant Submarine

The M51.3, a variant of France’s M51 missile, was launched from the nuclear-powered Le Vigilant submarine off Brittany.

The missile impacted “in the North Atlantic, hundreds of kilometres from any coastline,” according to the Defence Ministry.

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Macron Witnesses Test Firing

The Elysée Palace and the Defence Ministry confirmed that Macron observed the test firing of the new nuclear-capable missile. The missile was tested without a warhead.

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