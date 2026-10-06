France Test-Fires M51.3 Nuclear-Capable Missile From Submarine For First Time; President Emmanuel Macron Witnesses Launch | VIDEO

October 6, 2026: France on Tuesday successfully test-fired its new M51.3 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time, the Defence Ministry said. The missile did not carry a nuclear warhead. French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the test from a French warship, an official told AFP.
Missile Launched From Le Vigilant Submarine
The M51.3, a variant of France’s M51 missile, was launched from the nuclear-powered Le Vigilant submarine off Brittany.
The missile impacted “in the North Atlantic, hundreds of kilometres from any coastline,” according to the Defence Ministry.
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Macron Witnesses Test Firing
The Elysée Palace and the Defence Ministry confirmed that Macron observed the test firing of the new nuclear-capable missile. The missile was tested without a warhead.
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