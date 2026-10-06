 France Test-Fires M51.3 Nuclear-Capable Missile From Submarine For First Time; President Emmanuel Macron Witnesses Launch | VIDEO
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HomeWorldFrance Test-Fires M51.3 Nuclear-Capable Missile From Submarine For First Time; President Emmanuel Macron Witnesses Launch | VIDEO

France Test-Fires M51.3 Nuclear-Capable Missile From Submarine For First Time; President Emmanuel Macron Witnesses Launch | VIDEO

France successfully test-fired its M51.3 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from the nuclear-powered Le Vigilant submarine for the first time. The missile, which carried no nuclear warhead, was launched off Brittany and impacted in the North Atlantic. French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the test from a warship.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
France Test-Fires M51.3 Nuclear-Capable Missile From Submarine For First Time; President Emmanuel Macron Witnesses Launch | VIDEO
French President Emmanuel Macron witnesses the first submarine launch of the M51.3 ballistic missile during a test off Brittany | X - @EmmanuelMacron

October 6, 2026: France on Tuesday successfully test-fired its new M51.3 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time, the Defence Ministry said. The missile did not carry a nuclear warhead. French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the test from a French warship, an official told AFP.

Missile Launched From Le Vigilant Submarine

The M51.3, a variant of France’s M51 missile, was launched from the nuclear-powered Le Vigilant submarine off Brittany.

The missile impacted “in the North Atlantic, hundreds of kilometres from any coastline,” according to the Defence Ministry.

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Macron Witnesses Test Firing

The Elysée Palace and the Defence Ministry confirmed that Macron observed the test firing of the new nuclear-capable missile. The missile was tested without a warhead.

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