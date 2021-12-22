France: Emmanuel Macron's wife Briggite to sue over claims that she was born man

Briggite Macron is contemplating taking legal action after she was targeted by absurd rumours that she was born male and is named Jean-Michel Trogneux.

The outlandish rumour that the 68-year-old wife of French President Emmanuel Macron was born a man has been circulating on social media in France under the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux. The First Lady intends to initiate proceedings and file a complaint against the instigators of the conspiracy theory, according to Le Figaro.

The controversial theory was published in an extreme right-wing journal in September, which claimed the three-year investigation was supported by 'many experts.'

It is not the first time that a woman has been the target of such theories, as similar absurd claims arose about the former US First Lady Michelle Obama in 2017.

The bizarre rumour has emerged just months ahead of the next French presidential election in April next year. Opinion polls have so far consistently indicated that Macron, who has not yet officially declared his candidacy, will win a second mandate, reports Daily Mail.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:39 PM IST