France: Climate activists vandalise facade of Place Vendôme, Justice ministry office in Paris; video surfaces | Screengrab/Twitter

On Monday, in a show of solidarity with workers on May Day and as a protest "against the wealthy," environmental group Derniere Renovation (Last Renovation) carried out paint attacks on the Ritz at Place Vendôme and the Department of Justice in Paris.

The activists covered the buildings' walls and floors in orange paint and raised slogans against the rich which were similar to those raised in another protest in the city carried out by another group Extinction Rebellion.

Last Renovation vandalised French PM office's entrance

Earlier in January, two activists from the group spray-painted the front entrance of the French Prime Minister's office, protesting against what they called "climate crimes" committed by the state.

The campaign group demanded the state take action to combat climate change, accusing it of failing to meet its commitments. Police arrested the two activists who wore t-shirts with the slogan "Who is guilty?".

Louis Vuitton Foundation museum defaced

Environmental organization Extinction Rebellion carried out a protest on Monday morning, defacing the Louis Vuitton Foundation museum in Paris. The action was aimed at highlighting the tax optimisation of the French luxury goods company LVMH, which the group claims persistently exploits fiscal loopholes to pay as little tax as possible.

The museum’s glass facades were sprayed with orange and pink paint using fire extinguishers and paint bombs made from small balloons. The action took place on Monday morning, when the establishment was closed for a national holiday.

The Louis Vuitton Foundation is one of the busiest museums in Paris, located in the Bois de Boulogne. Extinction Rebellion’s move aims to call attention to the wealth of big groups amid a social context in which French people are sacrificing one meal a day due to inflation. The wage and social demands of the trade unions, who are holding an inter-union procession later in the day, have the full support of the group.