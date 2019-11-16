France: 30 demonstrators detained by police in Yellow vest protest

"By 11:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. GMT), the police carried out 33 arrests and 1,192 searches," the French police said, adding that they had detained several people before the start of the protests.

The protest was triggered by the hike in fuel prices last November. The agitation is characterised by protesters donning the "gilets Jaunes", the yellow fluorescent vests.

The French government has since rolled back its plan to increase fuel taxes, with President Emmanuel Macron announcing a minimum wage hike of 100 euros per month for the people of the nation as part of his "economic and social emergency plan".

However, the demonstrators have continued with their protests. There have been calls for Macron's resignation over his move.

The Yellow Vest protests have claimed the lives of 11 people and has led to over 2,000 people being wounded till September, according to the French government.

More than 8,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began and 2,000 others were sent to custody.