FPJ Fast Facts: Why Winston Churchill was a racist that Indians should never celebrate

On Monday morning, reports of the statue of former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill getting vandalised by anti-racist protestors in Westminster, London, garnered traction in India. The protestors scrawled ‘was a racist’ under Churchill’s name.

Here’s what we know so far

- Demonstrators scrawled “was a racist” on the statue of the wartime British Prime Minister in Parliament Square on Sunday afternoon as thousands descended on London for another protest over an American black man George Floyd’s death.

- This is the second time the same statue has been defaced. It was defaced with green graffiti on the 76th anniversary of D-Day, which was on Saturday.

- Piers Morgan of ITV Breakfast programme Good Morning Britain, to tweet: “Memo to protesters in Westminster today: defacing Sir Winston Churchill’s statue on the 76th anniversary of D-Day is not a good way to make your point.”