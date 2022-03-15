Russia-Ukraine war: Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed near Kyiv

Pierre Zakrzewski, a member of the Fox News team, has been killed just outside of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Fox News Media’s CEO told the employees on Tuesday.

Zakrezwski had been covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine alongside Benjamin Hall when the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by incoming fire, the CEO said in an email. Hall was injured after the incident, and is still hospitalized in Ukraine.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Scott said.

“Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February. His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill. He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre," she added.

Meawhile, Zakrezwski's colleagues consoles his death.

"I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family," Fox anchor John Roberts Tweeted.

"Such Sad news. #FoxNews photographer Pierre Zakrzewski has died outside of #Kyiv #Ukraine. Pierre was with Benjamin Hall who remains in hospital. These are brave journalists who risk their lives to tell the truth on the ground in dangerous situations," wrote Susan Li from Fox Business.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:07 PM IST