Four passengers dead, three critical after 2 tourist helicopters collide mid-air on Australian beach; WATCH

A tragic accident took place in the New Year on a Gold Coast beach on Monday as two tourist helicopters came together in a mid-air collision, resulting in the death of four passengers while three are in critical condition.

A total of 13 people are being treated for injuries, confirmed Queensland Ambulance Service.

One of the helicopters was taking off while the other was landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane.

"Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid and tried to get those people to safety from an airframe that was upside down.

"(People on) Jet Skis, family boaters, ordinary members of the public rushed to assist these people," said Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector.

The helicopter company expressed its condolences and said it was cooperating with the authorities handling the crash investigation.

"We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased," the statement from Sea World Helicopters said.